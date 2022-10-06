Concept Communication launches Avtr Meta Labs for generation Z

Concept Communication has announced the launch of a content driven meta influencer company, Avtr Meta Labs (AML). It intends to create digital or meta avatars that will target the generation Z.

The launch of Avtr Meta Labs aims to deliver on our promise of investing in innovative and emerging technologies, Vivek Suchanti, chairman, Concept Group, said. “Today we have our investments and key people in artificial intelligence (AI) backed content creation, cloud storage, real-time tracking, consumer data, analytics, martech, among others, with companies such as DigiBoxx, Concept BIU, 0101 and now, Avtr Meta Labs all under the Concept Umbrella, providing our clients with the creative tools and marketing technologies to empower sales,” he added.

As per the company, AML plans to launch multiple digital avatars on Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms and aims to create a unique space in content and influencer marketing. Additionally, the company added that AML’s focus will be to create short form content which will be tailored for social media platforms.

While, globally, the meta influencer space is well established, it’s still a whole new category in India and with the launch of our first digital avatar, Naina, we are giving marketers and advertisers a new playfield, Abhishek Razdan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Avtr Meta Labs, stated. “The company understands that the current generation is stretched for time and therefore, we are introducing two to three minutes of episodic content giving storytelling a new dimension. A lot of research and diligence has gone into the creation of Naina,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Hiren Gada elected as the president of the Entertainment Content Owners Association of India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook