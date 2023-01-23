Comviva partners with Tata Play Binge to forward its digital journey

Comviva’s BlueMarble platform has announced its partnership with Tata Play Binge to accelerate its digital journey. According to the company, the partnership aims to bolster Tata Play’s standing as one of India’s leading content distribution platforms.

“We are a customer-obsessed organisation and continuously strive at setting new benchmarks of experience. One of the distinguishing features of Tata Play Binge is providing a unified subscription model to the customers while managing various subscription models simultaneously. Comviva’s BlueMarble digital platform gives us significant business agility and flexibility in delivering various business models,” Vishal Arya, chief technological officer (CTO) and chief information officer (CIO), Tata Play Ltd, said.

According to Comviva, the platform will power Tata Play Binge to maximise its growth by targeting a more extensive customer base beyond its existing DTH subscribers. It claims that BlueMarble provides an integrated suite of use cases such as catalogue, order, CRM, subscription, billing and revenue management that enables customer experience.

Media service providers can onboard, launch, manage and stream new services quickly and seamlessly, it further asserted.

Today, digital technologies present an ideal opportunity for media players to innovate and prepare for the future, Tanveer Mahmood, senior vice president (SVP) and head of integrated solutions, Comviva, stated. “The strategic partnership with Tata Play Binge forays into the pureplay OTT content aggregation space. Our BlueMarble platform will make content viewing an engaging experience for all users and help Tata Play Binge in its digital transformation journey,” he further added.

