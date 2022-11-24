CommerceIQ appoints Varun Srivastava as VP engineering, India 

CommerceIQ has appointed Varun Srivastava as vice president of engineering, India. In his new role, he will be responsible for helping develop the company’s products and offerings for its global all-in-one retail e-commerce management platform. According to the company, Srivastava will report to Prasun Kumar, global head of R&D and site lead, CommerceIQ.

Srivastava’s appointment comes at an opportune time as CommerceIQ sets the stage for its next phase of growth, Guru Hariharan, CEO, CommerceIQ, said. “I am confident that his domain knowledge and experience in tech and product innovation will play a pivotal role in strengthening our technology competencies and driving innovation on our retail e-commerce management platform,” he added.

Prior to his new role, Srivastava was the head of business platform at Uber. Following was his nine-year stint at Walmart Labs where he left the company as the director of engineering, search. He has also worked at Yahoo! as the senior software engineer.

