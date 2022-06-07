Comfy Snug Fit’s #ThePowerToBeYou campaign features Shraddha Kapoor

Menstrual hygiene brand Comfy Snug Fit, from the house of Amrutanjan Health Care Limited (Amrutanjan Health Care), has unveiled its latest TV campaign featuring Shraddha Kapoor. With this campaign, the brand seeks to bring alive its promise of #ThePowerToBeYou.

For S Sambhu Prasad, chairman and managing director, Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, even today in many regions of our country, there is a lack of awareness and education about women’s menstrual health and hygiene, and it is still considered a taboo. “As a purpose-driven organisation, we have initiated many campaigns on the importance of menstrual health and how it can empower our women. We have been consistently working towards high-quality hygiene solutions at an affordable price. And now we want to strengthen the Comfy Snug Fit brand with a stronger distribution network in both rural and urban areas, making the product easily accessible. Over the last five years, Comfy has expanded fivefold, and our ambition is to become one of the top three menstrual hygiene brands in India,” he added.

The new campaign catches Kapoor navigating physically active situations with ease. The TVC opens with Shraddha walking down a passage into a dance studio followed by a shot of her in an aerial yoga posture, transitioning to the actress riding a horse comfortably in a shoot, and finally partying with her friends. The film shows challenging postures that women tend to avoid during their periods due to fear of staining.

“#ThePowerToBeYou promise has been crafted, keeping in mind young girls who are walking that critical path into adulthood. They are seeking the confidence to go after their dreams and to live out their aspirations. And we see that they often hold back on their life pursuits and enriching experiences for fear of period embarrassment and discomfort. With this TVC we want them to imbibe Comfy’s crisp and light footed confidence that we’re expressing through Shraddha, and go out and embrace life without fear of stains,” Navneet Virk, creative head – South, R K Swamy BBDO, stated.

Read Also: Vogue Eyewear unveils a new campaign with actor Taapsee Pannu

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook