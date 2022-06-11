Combining analytics with creativity: How advertisers can leverage both

By Terence D’Souza

Creativity is the first thing that springs to mind when we hear the term advertising because advertising was formerly recognized for creative ventures. However, while creativity connects with consumers, is it sufficient for better and more successful advertising and consumer interaction? Today’s intelligent advertisers understand that it is a combination of creativity and analytics, not just one of them, that yields the best results. A study revealed that 74% of the customers are feeling annoyed by seeing irrelevant ads from brands. Analytics assists advertisers by making it simpler to analyze, predict, and improve the brand experience of their customers. However, leaning too heavily on analytics can be problematic; what is required is a proper mix between creativity and analytics. Advertisers can reach customers at all levels by combining analytics and creativity, and brands can break through the clutter to give actual value to customers, resulting in high-performing campaigns.

Before creating any content, the most effective method to start this work is to analyze data specifics as a beginning point for content strategy and planning. Though the initial stage is to collect and analyze data, coming up with innovative ideas and tactics is also a vital piece of the solution. Unless a brand personalises an offer to their previous interactions, 79% of customers won’t even consider it. Brands and advertisers must carefully integrate their targeting capabilities into their messaging to provide a more appealing user experience across audiences. Advertisers will eventually be able to offer hyper-relevant messages to the right viewers at the right moment thanks to data-driven creativity. Data-driven creativity entails leveraging information about clients for creative messaging. By using data, the marketer optimizes creative development resources and reduces the expense of irrelevant ads.

Combining analytics and creativity:

Advertisers have typically focused on creativity over a long period, with scant use of statistics. Testing and refinement have had a little role. However, progressive advertising is heading toward shorter creative cycles with regular testing, analysis, and modification. According to ZoomInfo, data-driven marketing enhances lead conversion and client acquisition in 78 percent of organizations. The method leads to marketing that is more engaging, more targeted, and far more successful at delivering outcomes. The mix of analytics-based targeting and engaging creative content resulted in three times the average amount of interaction. Because these are the objectives of every advertiser, analytics and creativity should be included in every advertising campaign.

Clear decision-making processes:

Advertisers must first identify business decisions about strategies and staff that might benefit from insights, then define the criteria used to make each decision before gathering the necessary data and doing the necessary analysis. It is critical to assign defined responsibilities to both analytic and creative team members for each, as well as to establish trust between the analytic and creative teams, co-locate the two groups, and create teams that work together on several campaigns over time. Advertisers can reach their target customers with effective messaging and advertising campaigns can thrive thanks to a thoughtful blend of analytics and creativity.

Demand for analytics:

Analytics gives valuable information and insight into businesses, consumers, prospects, and performance. According to Campaign Monitor, 81 percent of marketers believe that establishing a data-driven plan is extremely difficult. A strong analytical culture also fosters innovation, since a strong database helps advertisers to be curious and confident in trying new things. Curiosity and experimentation are required for a business to progress and enhance its marketing outcomes. As a result, data analysis has become indispensable and should be at the core of any company’s advertising operations. However, creativity is also vital since it increases the strength and personalization of advertising messages. Creativity is required to express these concepts in appealing ways that will catch attention and encourage action.

Future of analytics in creativity:

A partnership between creativity and analytics is the way of the future. You can’t have one without the other, and you must use both to fuel your advertising plan. Analytics combined with creativity enables companies to provide personalized, one-to-one communications to consumers from the minute they engage with your brand. Continue to test and modify your unique advertising messaging to increase client value and deepen engagement. To maximise your campaign, track the creative performance of advertising over time. Advertisers can create more purposeful and relevant experiences, develop consumer connections, and ultimately generate long-term brand loyalty and advocacy by successfully implementing analytics with creativity.

All advertising in the coming years will be data-driven. Companies who can use the insight gathered from the information they collect about their clients will have an advantage over the competition. More crucially, data-driven advertising fosters brand loyalty and affinity for the foreseeable future, at least until the next transformative technology arrives. Analytics provide significant potential to enhance advertising success. The task is to develop and combine both creative and analytical abilities. It is risky to have one without the other.

The author is creative director, Hotstuff Medialabs

