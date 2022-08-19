Columbia Pacific Communities’ new campaign urges corporates to hire seniors

Ahead of World Senior Citizens Day, Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC) has launched a new campaign titled #ChiefExperienceOfficer. As per the company, the campaign is built around the key idea that today’s seniors are breaking age and career-related stereotypes, and that even after retirement, they have a strong desire to work and contribute which can be leveraged by enterprises in today’s era of start-ups fueled by young entrepreneurs. As part of the campaign, actor Shabana Azmi encourages seniors to build a sense of identity and self-worth.

“We want seniors across the country to actively embrace the #ChiefExperienceOfficer campaign as it emphasises that age is just a number and that the golden years are the perfect time to uncover untapped abilities. Shabana Azmi, one of India’s most acclaimed actresses, is the ideal emblem of our brand mantra of positive ageing. At 71, she thinks her best work is yet to come and is currently filming her first international sci-fi TV series. And that’s precisely the kind of message we want to send out to our seniors this World Senior Citizens Day,” Piali Dasgupta, senior vice president, marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, said.

The campaign #ChiefExperienceOfficer, featuring a series of social media posts and a personal message from actor Shabana Azmi, aims to address the underlying ageism that pervades our society, especially on the career front. This campaign motivates companies and startups to employ seniors in appropriate roles and leverage the goldmine of experience that seniors come with. Additionally, this will also help corporates be more age-inclusive and diverse.

“Columbia Pacific Communities are pushing corporations and start-ups to employ senior citizens in relevant capacities and take advantage of the vast experience they have through this excellent project. Why should we retire at the age of 60 when the majority of us are still eager to take on challenging jobs? I am doing some of my most exciting work in my 70s. Experienced seniors bring wisdom, courage, and refinement to the table, all significant assets for businesses and enterprises,” Azmi stated on the new campaign.

