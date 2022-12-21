Columbia Pacific Communities launches its #ReverseTheJoy Christmas campaign

Senior living community operator, Columbia Pacific Communities has launched its #ReverseTheJoy Christmas campaign to thank support staff and frontline workers. The campaign has brought 15 seniors from Serene Urbana by Columbia Pacific, Bangalore, and planned a surprise for the support staff as a token of gratitude for taking care of them throughout the year. The campaign film has been released across Columbia Pacific Communities’ social media.

Our support staff and the frontline workers work tirelessly round the clock to ensure proper care and wellbeing of our residents, Piali Dasgupta, senior vice president – marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, said. “This initiative captures the residents’ humble effort to thank them for their contributions by reversing the joy so they feel valued, cared and appreciated. This initiative also highlights the strong bond shared between the staff and our residents. It underlines the fact they are all a part of the same family,” she added.

According to the company, the seniors took charge of the community kitchen, usually used by the staff to cook meals for them, and prepared a surprise Christmas feast for over 90 workers. They used their culinary skills to prepare a 12-course menu to mark the 12 days of Christmas.

Also Read Hero Cycles strengthens its omnichannel with launch of its e-commerce website

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook