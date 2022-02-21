Columbia Pacific Communities encourages senior citizens to take the third dose of Covid vaccine in its new campaign

With the #TakeThree campaign, the company wants to emphasise the importance of building immunity against the virus

Columbia Pacific Communities has launched a public awareness campaign, ‘#TakeThree’, to encourage seniors all over the country to take the third dose of the COVID vaccine and stay protected against the virus. The campaign is an extension of the ‘Community Beats Uncertainty’ initiative launched in 2020 to create awareness about the importance of communities during unprecedented times such as the ongoing pandemic.



“As a brand, we strongly believe in the overall well-being and wellness of seniors, as it aids positive ageing, our core brand philosophy. The first two vaccine doses are largely being credited to have protected Indians, including the most susceptible demographic, senior citizens, during the third wave by preventing severe conditions and fatalities,” Piali Dasgupta, senior vice president, marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, said.



With the #TakeThree campaign, the company wants to emphasise the importance of building immunity against the virus and thereby beating every uncertainty.” The campaign aims to create public awareness and inspire seniors to take the third dose at the earliest. We believe positive aging is about empowering seniors to take charge of their lives and that is what we aim to achieve through the campaign,” Dasgupta added.



The new vaccination drive for the third dose for frontline workers and senior citizens started on January 10, 2022. On the other hand, the intensity of the third wave of the pandemic is also receding. The #TakeThree campaign has been conceptualised against this backdrop.



Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC), a part of Columbia Pacific group, is a senior living community operator. It claims to have close to 1600 residential units under management in five cities and nice locations across south India. Founded by Dan Baty, Columbia Pacific has more than 40 years of experience and expertise in designing, building and managing senior housing communities around the world.

Read Also: 5W1H assigned the digital and social media marketing mandate of Eduvanz Financing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook