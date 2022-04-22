Colors unveils its on ground and digital campaign for Dance Deewane Juniors

Viacom 18’s general entertainment channel Colors has developed a multichannel and multiplatform digital and marketing campaign for its new kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show will feature celebrities such as Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji as judges while actor Karan Kundrra will be the host. The campaign includes various legs such as metaverse, AR dance with Nora challenge, on-ground #KidsTakeOver, #NachoHardcoreChallenge for Colors golden petal club members, as well as digital and influencer outreach. Additionally, the campaign has a promotional outreach across platforms such as TV, print, outdoor, radio, digital and social media.

For Sapangeet Rajwant, head of marketing and digital, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom 18, the marketing space has seen a dynamic and unprecedented shift in the recent past with digital-first becoming the new mantra. “The advancement in technology has enabled brands to connect and communicate with our viewers across the country in real-time thus enhancing their reach manifolds. At Colors, we have always been at the forefront of innovating and tapping into newer avenues to put across our message and with Dance Deewane Juniors, we intended to design to build an immersive ecosystem in both online and offline mediums. Along with several other innovations, we have for the first time set foot in the metaverse arena by creating various virtual and experience-led touchpoints. We have mounted our campaign to bring alive the joy and excitement amongst the audience,” she said.

Colors aims to optimise the show’s reach by providing viewers a chance to interact with the judges and host through augmented reality, virtual integrations, and on-ground activations ahead of the launch. The channel has entered the metaverse for the show’s promotions in order to strengthen its digital realm.

