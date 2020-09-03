COLORS onboards Mobile Premier League as the presenting sponsor for Bigg Boss 2020

The Bigg Boss house will have multiple MPL touchpoints to captivate the audience and drive consumer connect.

After Chinese smartphone brand Vivo’s exit, Mobile Premier League (MPL) will be joining COLOR’s reality show Bigg Boss bandwagon as presenting sponsor. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is scheduled to launch on October 3, 2020. With this partnership, MPL aims to leverage the reality show’s humongous popularity and elevate its reach as the brand will have multiple touchpoints to captivate the audience and drive consumer connect inside the Bigg Boss house.

Given Bigg Boss’ strong fanbase, the reality show is one of the most sought-after marketing playgrounds for sponsors, Mahesh Shetty, head, Network Sales, Viacom18, said. “Bigg Boss is one of the leading reality shows in the entertainment space and it appeals to demographics across geographies. Over the years, several brands have come forward to explore innovative customizations and partnerships to deliver their business ambitions. Mobile Premier League (MPL) is India’s leading esports and mobile gaming platform that provide unparalleled gaming experience to the users,” he added.

For Abhishek Madhavan, VP, growth and marketing, Mobile Premier League (MPL), with MPL expanding into areas like entertainment via its live-streaming and a bunch of video-first features, Bigg Boss was the most obvious choice for MPL to associate with.

“Bigg Boss is one show that has shown consistent performance over the years. We are confident that we will be able to leverage a strong association with the loyal Big Boss audience through some innovative associations that we have in store for our exponentially increasing gaming audience. India loves to play and this time it’s going to be inside the Big Boss house with MP,” Naveen Khemka, CEO South Asia, Mediacom stated.

