COLORS Kannada to roll out fresh content from June 1

COLORS Kannada launches a new brand promise ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bigiyagide’

With certain governments allowing production houses to start filming in Green Zones, COLORS Kannada is all set to bring back its pre-covid serials with new episodes. Devoted to keeping its viewers informed and socially responsible, COLORS Kannada launches a new brand promise ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bigiyagide’ which means ‘The color is new, the bond is stronger and unbreakable”, aptly summarising the channel’s refreshed and strengthened spirit.

COLORS Kannada has always focused on telling stories in the most compelling and relatable manner, Parameshwar Gundkal, business head – Kannada entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said. “We understand that viewers have been missing out on their daily dose of fresh entertainment and starting June 1st, COLORS Kannada will return to their homes with fresh episodes of all its existing shows,” he added.

To showcase the new brand ethos, COLORS Kannada has launched a new video campaign featuring popular artistes who depict the ‘new normal’ way of life and the need to continue to follow best practices in order to stay safe during the pandemic. The campaign is live on COLORS Kannada and its digital platforms as well. The channel will also be carrying out on-ground activations with its artists, while they follow norms of social-distancing. The campaign leaves viewers with a message that this is the new normal way of life and we must embrace it.

COLORS Kannada will be back with its popular shows with storylines adapted to reflect the current world reality. Starting June 1, viewers can tune in and watch new episodes of shows like Mithuna Raashi, Nammane Yuvarani, Mangalagowri Maduve, Kannadathi, Geetha, Seetha Vallabha, Mooru Gantu, Nan Arasi Radhe and Shantam Paapam.

Read Also: VOOT forays into edutainment; partners with UpGrad

Read Also: Paatal Lok brings hellfire on OTT platforms; reignites the debate on the regulation of content

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook