Colors Bangla to air ‘Rannaghorer Goppo’ as an attempt to revive long-lost recipes 

Colors Bangla has introduced Annapurna Swadisht and Kissan Tomato Ketchup to present ‘Rannaghorer Goppo’, a show which attempts to revive long-lost recipes, flavours and tastes. The show will go through the culinary journey of spices and stories and celebrate the legacy of Bengali foods and recipes, the company claimed. It is hosted by actor Sudipta Chakraborty, produced by Gray Tree Presentation, and will be aired starting October 17 every day at 5 pm on Colors Bangla.

Food is a universal language that each of us can relate to, and this association will help brand-consumer engagement to a whole new level, Bikash Kundu, senior vice president (SVP) and head, revenue, regional entertainment, said. “We welcome on board the brands that have come as sponsors with presenting sponsor Annapurna Swadisht, Kissan Tomato Ketchup and special partner New Extra Spark. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that will entertain the viewers. “

As per the company, ‘Rannaghorer Goppo’ is an attempt to find the intricate details and the exact stories behind different flavours and recipes, and has been designed into three segments. The first segment will start with a personal story to introduce the guest followed by the journey of that dish. The second segment will encapsulate the cooking procedure and the last segment will have the guest serve the dish cooked. The set has also been designed keeping in mind the aesthetic sense and products from all three sponsors will be displayed, the company added in a statement.

