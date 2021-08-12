Colors Bangla announces new content line-up

Colors Bangla has roped in top talents of the Bengali entertainment industry

Colors Bangla has unveiled a new content line-up which includes five shows. The fresh content slate comprises one musical reality show and four fictional dramas. All of the shows are set to premier in the months of August and September. Colors Bangla has always endeavoured to bring to its viewers quality and entertaining content, Sagnik Ghosh, business head, Colors Bangla, said.

“Through our characters and stories we want to alleviate the anxiety and adversities that the Bengali society and our core viewers are facing today. Our shows will encourage people to dream and aspire and provide our existing as well as new viewers with superior quality content and an enhanced viewing experience,” Ghosh added.

In a bid to support the upcoming shows, the channel has planned 360-degree marketing and communication campaign for the new line-up across TV, cable, on-ground, radio, outdoor as well as digital platforms. It is also planning for a fresh identity on the day of the launch.

The channel has roped in top talents of the Bengali entertainment industry including producers like Nispal Singh Rane, Snehasish Chakraborty, Shashi Sumeet. In addition, the non-fiction show will be produced by Raj Chakraborty who has previously worked for various non-fiction shows in the Bengali television industry.

The general entertainment channel also brings back actors like Papia Adhikari, Debolina Dutta, Anjana Basu, Sudipa Basu back to the small screen with these shows. Moreover, Jeet Ganguly and Anupam Roy are doing the title tracks for the shows.

As per an official statement, the fiction line-up includes Mou Er Bari, Teen Shaktir Aadhar, Dutta and Bouma that will go on air from August 30. However, the musical reality show Sangeet er Mohauddho will premiere on September 4.

