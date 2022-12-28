Coloressence launches Rakul Preet Singh’s range at Combonation retail store

Beauty and personal care brand Coloressence has launched its new range of rose-oil-infused products by actor Rakul Preet Singh at the Combonation retail store. According to the company, the brand offers a collection of kajal pencils, lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras, compact powders, foundations, pan sticks, makeup fixing spray, micellar water, among others, with over 500 stock keeping units (SKUs).

Coloressence has an extensive product catalogue under its banner and hence is able to cater to a wide variety of customers, Saurabh Nanda, founder, Combonation, said. “We have great expectations from their latest launch, coupled with combo deals on several brands at discounts. With the oncoming of the New Year, Combonation is poised for rapid growth, starting with our geographical expansion pan India, we are looking to unveil over 100 retail stores by January 2023 that will operate on a franchise model,” he added.

According to the company, Combonation is in talks with some major brands for bilateral collaboration and to make them available on the website as well as the retail stores, it said.

