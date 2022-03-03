College Vidya unveils #ChunoWahiJoHaiSahi campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by Revex Media

College Vidya has rolled out its marketing campaign, #ChunoWahiJoHaiSahi. The campaign prioritises the company’s vision to give an unbiased one-stop platform for working professionals and students to select the right online university. Conceptualised and developed by Revex Media, the campaign consists of five distinctive ad films.

When we say Chuno Wahi Jo Hai Sahi, we mean that we want to give access to the professionals to each and every university with the right data and parameters after doing the end to end comparison, Sarthak Garg, co-founder, College Vidya, said. “There are hundreds of online universities launching which makes it difficult for students to decide the right one for them. We understand the importance of selecting the right university and that’s the point we are driving home with our campaign. The campaign strives to put students at ease, as they seek higher learning and advanced careers,” he added.

The campaign shows regular relatable scenes, from the perspective of a working professional while choosing their courses to upskill. The ad film will be showcased across all the digital platforms including social media, YouTube, and OTT platforms. Also encompassing the offline platforms into the strategy, the posters from the campaign will be displayed at prominent places across the country.

“In the online education space where everyone is claiming to be the best university, College Vidya has come up with a much-needed solution for aspiring students. #ChunoWahiJoHaiSahi campaign aims to connect with the working professional and directly communicate the brand value proposition and how it makes students’ big decision easier and transparent,” Utkarsh Arora, CEO, Revex Media, stated.

“Online education is now growing immensely in the country, and working professionals and students have realised that online education is the new normal. While students struggle to select the right course and university to upskill their CV to achieve their goal and a dedicated portal was missing for the same,” Mayank Gupta, CEO, College Vidya, added on the launch of the new campaign.

