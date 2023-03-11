Collective Artists Network launches Collective Creative Labs, a marketing and creative agency focused on pop culture engagement

Collective Artists Network, a talent management network and pop culture marketplace, has unveiled its latest endeavor, a comprehensive marketing and creative agency named Collective Creative Labs. The agency said that it aims to assist brands in engaging with customers through pop culture, creating a deep emotional connection, and fostering brand loyalty.

The business will be led by Purti Chaturvedi, Smriti Sharma Bhaskar, and Sanjana Jain. Purti, who has been with Collective Artists Network for almost ten years, driving influencer and content marketing campaigns for Collective and its creator marketplace, Big Bang Social. Smriti Sharma Bhaskar, with 17 years of experience, has previously worked with organizations like Discovery Channel Networks, Fox International Channels, Samsung, and Perfetti. Sanjana Jain, an alumnus of New York Film Academy, began her career as a wildlife documentary filmmaker and has since directed several films for clients such as Piramal, Pernod Richard, and HP, among others.



“We’ve come a long way from when pop culture resided primarily on the sports field or in the cinema. Today, it’s everywhere and we want to clear the clutter in that crystal maze for brands. We’ve also come a long way from that age of advertising when television was the singular medium for video and newspapers and hoardings for print. With this new agency we will add a new set of capabilities to our flywheel, making it a truly first-of-its-kind business firmly anchored in our expertise with marrying pop culture across the creator ecosystem including films, television, sports, comedy, music and all other creator genres with advertising.” said Vijay Subramaniam – group CEO and founder, Collective Artists Network said.



“Through the move from print to digital, or audio to visual, successful campaigns are those that have managed both to draw from and impact the culture around them, irrespective of format and medium. With the launch of this agency, we aim to create effective and socially relevant campaigns for brands keeping cultural trends at the core of our work.” said Sudeep Subhash – co-founder and head of revenue – Corporate at the Collective Artists Network group.

