Collabera Technologies rebranded as Collabera Digital, effective immediately

Collabera Technologies has announced its rebranding endeavour and is now Collabera Digital. Through its rebranding efforts, the company aims to reflect its new go-to-market (GTM) strategy, vision and focus, it claimed. The new brand identity is in effect immediately, and has officially retired the former name, the company highlighted.

The core values of the company remain client-centricity that is driven by the three partnership goals, namely, co-engineer, co-innovate, and co-own with the clients, Vijayaraghavan Srinivasan, executive vice president – engineering services, Collabera Digital, said. “We have witnessed exponential growth in the past few years with a massive demand for customised and agile solutions in modern digital technologies,” he added.

The company has claimed that the new identity reinforces its commitment to delivering next-generation engineering solutions while continuing to underscore its foundation of innovation and customer-centricity. By adopting a ‘digital-first’ approach, the company provides software engineering solutions focusing on cloud, data, analytics, applications engineering and experience engineering, it added.

Also Read: XeOPAR Fintech partners with Social Donut for digital marketing strategy

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook