Colgate rolls out new campaign featuring Kiran Kanojia

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has brought on board Kiran Kanojia for its latest ‘Smile Karo Aur Shuru ho Jao’ campaign. Colgate India claims to have been bringing its ‘Smile Karo Aur Shuru Ho Jao’ (Smile and Get Going) philosophy to life for more than three years now by sharing real stories from across the country. The campaign ad film is conceptualised by RedFuse, WPP’s integrated communications partner to Colgate India. The ad will be run in 12 languages which are Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Colgate believes that optimism has the power to move mountains and Kiran Kanojia is a shining example of our philosophy, Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate, said, “We are huge fans of Kiran Kanojia’s indomitable spirit that made her India’s first female blade runner to complete a marathon and we promise to continue to support and inspire everyone, everyday to be more positive and optimistic and remember to Smile and Get Going,” he added.

The ad film begins from the point in life when Kiran Kanojia, at the age of 25, was pushed off a train by robbers trying to steal her bag, and her left leg was crushed. Doctors had to amputate her leg to save her life. But she decided to fight the odds and not give up. With her unwavering persistence and willpower, she not only begins to walk but accomplishes her first ever marathon as a blade runner. The Colgate ad aims to bring back a spark in the viewers to battle their own odds and not give up till they reach their desired point in life.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is one of the market leader in oral care in the country, that seeks to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximise shareholder returns and to provide its people with an innovative and inclusive work environment.

