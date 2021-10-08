CoinSwitch Kuber ropes in Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador

As per the association, Ranveer Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber’s ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign,

Crypto platform CoinSwitch Kuber has brought on board Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Through this association, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to leverage Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal, along with his popularity among the Gen Z and millennial customers. CoinSwitch Kuber and Ranveer Singh will work towards highlighting the growing acceptance of crypto in India while enhancing crypto awareness and trust in this emerging asset class. CoinSwitch Kuber has recently reached unicorn status in India and is valued at $1.9 billion, serving over 10 million Indian customers.

“Our aim is to make crypto accessible to billions in India while making it as simple as ordering food online. I am confident that Ranveer Singh, with his youth appeal, will enable us to make strides towards achieving that goal while aiding CoinSwitch Kuber to become a household name,” Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said.

As per the association, Ranveer Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber’s ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign, which is premised on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world. The ad films drive the narrative of the potential of cryptocurrency to become the preferred choice of investment for the diverse Indian population, especially those living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Each of the ad films is designed to convey a different key trait of the CoinSwitch Kuber platform. “By featuring Ranveer Singh in our Kuch Toh Badlega campaign we are tapping into the significant interest we have witnessed from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. We want to ensure that Indians from all walks of life are aware of the low barrier of entry into the crypto space along with the simplicity our platform affords,” Singhal added.

