CoinSwitch Kuber collaborates with The Script Room for its new campaign

The films have been crafted in the form of shorter duration ads

The Script Room has been appointed by CoinSwitch Kuber for its latest advertising campaign. With this campaign, the brand wants to raise awareness around Bitcoin while positioning CoinSwitch as a premier crypto trading platform and a thought leader in the category. The agency has worked on two films for the campaign. To target the cricket viewing audience, the films have been crafted in the form of shorter duration ads.

“It’s a very young brand in a very new category. Combined with ambitious goals and a high energy team, it’s no surprise that we were able to co-create some really exciting and bold work. The campaign has been well received; we hope to continue this association through many more films,” co-founder, The Script Room Ayyappan Raj, said.

According to co-founder, Ramsam, The Script Room, financial services advertising is most often done with a lot of gravitas, seriousness and generally in the emotional territory. The entire Cryptocoin being a relatively new category, the agency wanted to try fresh idea. The creative is a take on the usual disclaimers that come along with finance ads, and the agency has given it an interesting twist, Ramsam noted.

“The partnership with The Script Room brings in innovative ways for us to look at our goal of making India more aware about crypto. Our user base has good representation from all across India & making sure that these new and young investors are well informed is our greatest priority,” Swati Pincha, head, growth, Coinswitch added.

Crypto platform CoinSwitch Kuber claims to have more than 10 million users. While it started in 2017 by Ashish Singhal (CEO), Govind Soni (CTO), and Vimal Sagar (COO), the platform began operations in India in June 2020. It aims to create an investment ecosystem that simplifies investing in crypto for retail users, it said in a statement.

Read Also: DafaNews to continue its association with Chennaiyin FC as principal sponsor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook