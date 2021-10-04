CoinDCX ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as its first brand ambassador

The company wants to reach out to a wider audience and educate prospective users about crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has roped in actor Amitabh Bachchan as its first-ever brand ambassador. With this association, the crypto exchange wants to increase crypto awareness and popularise crypto as an emerging asset class. Bachchan will be the face of CoinDCX’s new campaign. “Being a crypto investor himself and having launched his own NFT (Non-fungible token) recently, Mr. Bachchan is well-versed with crypto space.,” Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX, said.

“His knowledge will prove valuable in building trust and credibility amongst new users. We are certain that his association with CoinDCX will help bring greater visibility to the world of crypto and develop a strong brand recall for us,” Gupta added.

The company wants to reach out to a wider audience and educate prospective users about crypto through its new collaboration. Moreover, it also wants to highlight the safety aspect and how the exchange complies with all regulations. While Bachchan has always been way ahead of his time, whether doing movies or making investment decisions, his personality resonates with CoinDCX’s brand values, the brand said in a statement.

CoinDCX also recently launched an awareness campaign and ‘Happy Day Rewards’ campaign. The campaign started on September 19, 2021 and ends on October 15, 2021. While all new users who buy their first cryptocurrency from the CoinDCX exchange platform during this period are eligible for the reward campaign, winners participating will be selected everyday through lucky draws.

India’s first crypto unicorn CoinDCX, established in 2018, brings investing and trading solutions for crypto-based financial products for retail, HNI, and enterprise customers. Its products include CoinDCX, CoinDCX Pro, DCX Learn, Cosmex. The exchange is insured by BitGo and certified by ISO.

Read Also: ZEEL vs Invesco; what’s in it for the investment firm

Read Also: Gamification: A technology-based strategic marketing trend for brands

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook