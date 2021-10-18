CoinDCX onboards Ayushmann Khurrana for its ‘Future Yahi Hai’ campaign

the mega campaign will feature different celebrities in a series of ad films.

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has roped in actor Ayushmann Khurrana for its ‘Future Yahi Hai’ campaign. As the campaign is designed to spread awareness and information about crypto investments. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen educating young Indians about crypto being ‘simple and safe’ to invest. The first ad in the series will be released during the festive season. Additionally, the mega campaign will feature different celebrities in a series of ad films.

“Ayushmann has always come across as being a friendly and credible personality who has a knack for connecting with both younger and older generations with his exemplary work. Our focus during this campaign will be to dispel the various myths surrounding crypto-based investing and breaking down the simple steps needed to enable anyone to start their crypto investment journey,” Ramalingam Subramanian, head of brand, marketing and communications, CoinDCX, said.

As per an official statement from CoinDCX, Khurrana will take a humorous yet informative approach to crypto in the upcoming ad. The crypto exchange has brought the popular Bollywood actor to break all myths surrounding crypto as an asset class, it said. CoinDCX has adopted a simple but engaging narrative for its ‘Future Yahi Hai’ Campaign to connect with both seasoned and new investors.

“CoinDCX’s ‘Future Yahi Hai’ Campaign in the truest sense, is an initiative to raise awareness about the rising asset class of crypto-based investments. I’m impressed with CoinDCX’s persistent endeavour to guide investors towards making educated and smart investments after thorough research,” Khurrana stated.

India’s first crypto unicorn CoinDCX, established in 2018, brings investing and trading solutions for crypto-based financial products for retail, HNI, and enterprise customers. Its products include CoinDCX, CoinDCX Pro, DCX Learn, Cosmex.

