CoinDCX launches ‘Happy Day Rewards’ campaign to boost crypto awareness

Crypto exchange CoinDCX has announced its plans to boost Crypto awareness campaign. The awareness programme is designed to popularise crypto as an emerging asset class. The crypto exchange wants to make crypto accessible to common mass. It also recently launched ‘Happy Day Rewards’ campaign. It has drawn huge interest among the prospective investors, the company said in a statement.

“Happy Day Rewards is an initiative to add more excitement to the current festival season and to encourage the consumers to find out more on the cryptocurrency. We’ve always tried to find fresh ways to entice and educate new investors through our marketing efforts. One of our main objectives is to raise awareness about the cryptocurrency business and urge Indians to consider it as a viable investment option,” Ramalingam Subramanian, head, brand, marketing and communications, CoinDCX, said.

With its initiative, CoinDCX wants to educate prospective investors and traders about the crypto space. It also aligns with the brand’s goal of onboarding 50 million Indians into crypto. The campaign started on September 19,2021 and ends on October 15,2021. It gives a chance to new users to win up to ₹1 lakh worth of Bitcoin (BTC) every day, the company claimed in a statement.

While all new users who buy their first cryptocurrency from the CoinDCX exchange platform during this period are eligible for the reward campaign, winners participating will be selected everyday through lucky draws.

India’s first crypto unicorn CoinDCX, established in 2018, brings investing and trading solutions for crypto-based financial products for retail, HNI, and enterprise customers. Its products include CoinDCX, CoinDCX Pro, DCX Learn, Cosmex. The exchange is insured by BitGo and certified by ISO.

