scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Coffeee.io names Hitesh Sachdeva as head of growth and marketing

Prior to his current role, he has held senior managerial positions at companies including Meta, Paytm, and Uber, among others.

Written by BrandWagon
Coffeee.io names Hitesh Sachdeva as head of growth and marketing
Hitesh has earlier contributed to the growth of tech majors and celebrated brands such as Meta, Paytm, and Uber, among others.

Coffeee.io, a tech recruitment platform for pre-assessed developers, has named Hitesh Sachdeva as its head of growth and marketing.

Sachdeva, who has over a decade of experience under his belt, will be strategising the organisation’s growth objectives meanwhile, spearheading brand and performance marketing, communications and growth functions for the brand.

Prior to his new role, he has held senior managerial positions at companies including Meta, Paytm, and Uber, among others. While he was responsible for driving strategic partnerships with media companies for Meta, he has also overseen performance marketing for Paytm and specialises in SEM, SEO, social media, affiliates, and OEM partnerships.

“AI and technology have a lot of potential in enhancing the recruitment practices in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. With the deployment of the right kind of growth & marketing strategies, we are aiming at building a large community for job seekers to collaborate, learn, grow, and land the right job.” said Amit Veer, Founder & CEO of Coffeee.io

Also Read

Coffeee.io said that it has built a community of over 74,000 developers from all over India. The platform is currently available in India and working towards launching in the US market within Q1 of 2023, it further added.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 14:41 IST