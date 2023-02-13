Coffeee.io names Hitesh Sachdeva as head of growth and marketing

Coffeee.io, a tech recruitment platform for pre-assessed developers, has named Hitesh Sachdeva as its head of growth and marketing.

Sachdeva, who has over a decade of experience under his belt, will be strategising the organisation’s growth objectives meanwhile, spearheading brand and performance marketing, communications and growth functions for the brand.

Prior to his new role, he has held senior managerial positions at companies including Meta, Paytm, and Uber, among others. While he was responsible for driving strategic partnerships with media companies for Meta, he has also overseen performance marketing for Paytm and specialises in SEM, SEO, social media, affiliates, and OEM partnerships.



“AI and technology have a lot of potential in enhancing the recruitment practices in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. With the deployment of the right kind of growth & marketing strategies, we are aiming at building a large community for job seekers to collaborate, learn, grow, and land the right job.” said Amit Veer, Founder & CEO of Coffeee.io

Coffeee.io said that it has built a community of over 74,000 developers from all over India. The platform is currently available in India and working towards launching in the US market within Q1 of 2023, it further added.

