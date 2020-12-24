Codeyoung appoints Mohit Khandelwal as chief growth officer

Founded in November 2019, Codeyoung offers programs for courses in coding and robotics

Edtech startup Codeyoung has appointed Mohit Khandelwal as its chief growth officer. In his new capacity, Khandelwal would be responsible for driving growth through a mix of linear and nonlinear initiatives and would work closely with the founders to help the organisation scale from x to 10x in a sustainable way. This would involve opening up new revenue streams, optimising marketing spends, institutionalising processes, revamping ways of working, driving data-driven experimentation, and building up the organisation among other things.

“Codeyoung has just scratched the surface of what happens to be a nascent but potentially large global market. There is immense scope to grow multi-folds both within the domestic and international markets if planned in the right way. Word of mouth has always played a crucial role in the education space, hence the idea is to ensure razor-sharp focus on quality and customer satisfaction. The charter for the next few months would be to experiment with multiple new initiatives, implement data-driven decision making and stabilize end to end operations while building the organisation’s muscle power to drive and sustain multi-fold growth,” Khandelwal stated.

“In the short span of one year, Codeyoung has scaled from a 2 member team to a 50 member team. Mohit has been a crucial part of the team’s expansion and we are delighted to have him on board. We are working continuously to build a world-class curriculum and are confident that under Mohit’s leadership, our product would benefit children across the world,” Rupika Taneja, co-founder, Codeyoung said.

Founded in November 2019, Codeyoung offers programs for courses in coding and robotics to kids between 5-16 years of age in small groups. The curriculum is designed to equip kids with skills to create industry-standard programs on popular languages like Python and Java. The company has been able to engage 15000+ students globally in less than a year.

