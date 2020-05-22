Coca-Cola’s campaign highlights the support of local heroes in current crisis

The films have been launched on the digital platforms of the brand

With the current crisis calling out for kindness and compassion across the countries today, beverage brand Coca-Cola has released a series of video mini stories profiling unsung local heroes in ASEAN and around the world who are going the extra mile for their communities amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The new mini stories put a spotlight on the spirit of humanity and generosity of local heroes amidst the current crisis and offer a tribute to universal hope, positivity and togetherness. These stories follow the ‘For the Human Race’ campaign launched by Coca-Cola earlier this month. The ‘For the Human Race’ film was very well received across the region and we now present phase two of this work that further recognises and thanks local heroes on the front line who continue to serve their communities with positivity, resilience and courage, Pratik Thakar, integrated marketing communications director, Coca-Cola, ASEAN said. “These are inspiring stories and we hope people around the world find them as uplifting as we did.”

Conceptualised by Merdeka LHS from Dentsu Aegis Network Malaysia, the film has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand. According to Hwa Huang, founding partner and chief creative officer, Merdeka LHS, this film is dedicated to all the unsung heroes who keep the wheels turning, who risk their lives to help others and who demonstrate the good in the world.

For Ashish Bhasin, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network APAC, brands are in a unique position to spread messages of positivity to help people through this difficult time. “The campaign with Coca Cola is aimed at reminding everyone that kindness carries us through,” he added further.

