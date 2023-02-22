Coca Cola Zero Sugar launches ‘Best taste ever’ campaign featuring Tiger Shroff

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has launched its new campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’. As part of the campaign, the brand has partnered with actor Tiger Shroff to establish resonance with the younger generation in India.

As per the company, this move aligns with its ‘Beverages for Life’ strategy, which aims to increase no-and low-calorie beverage options for people looking to lead a balanced lifestyle.

The campaign is available across multiple platforms, including television, digital, outdoor, social media, and retail.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is available nationwide in packs of 300ml cans and 250ml PET bottles.



“We want to offer choices so consumers can enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar. For many people, it’s surprising to hear that a zero sugar variant of Coke actually exists, that tastes like the real thing.” said Kaushik Prasad, director, marketing, Coca-Cola India.



“I am ecstatic to partner with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The beverage is a perfect amalgamation of fantastic taste without many calories, making it irresistible.” said Tiger Shroff.

“When we told people, it’s zero sugar but has the same great original taste, the reaction we got was, “Really?”. So, we built the whole idea for Coke Zero on this great surprise. We will see way more things on this idea in the near future, so stay glued to the great taste, literally.” said Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said.

