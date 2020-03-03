Coca Cola welcomes the summer by urging consumers to #TurnUpYourDay

The commercial highlights ways to transform your lethargic moments of the day

Beverage brand Coca Cola recently launched its new television commercial (TVC) with ‘Turn up your day with Coca-Cola’ featuring its brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. The commercial highlights the dull moments in the everyday lives of an individual and urges consumers to transform these moments with Coke. Apart from the TV commercial, the campaign will be spread across multiple platforms including outdoor, radio, digital, and experiential events on ground. The commercial has been conceptualised by McCann World Group.

With the onset of summer, the brand is set to position itself in a fresh and vibrant look with its new commercial, said Shrenik Dasani, vice president – sparkling category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. “The campaign is our attempt at encouraging people to reimagine what they could do to their daily dull moments with a Coke. We have been inspired by how teens think about their daily lives and, often with a Coke, how they effortlessly transform even dull moments into epic ones,” he added.

The campaign features four girls who are seen taking a break at 3 pm with much excitement following which the viewers are revealed that they are not the only ones taking a break. With this, the ad shows how the monotony of the day is broken as the young girls watch Ranbir Kapoor take a break with Coca Cola, turning up their day. “While the age-old norm has been to take a pause during idle time, today’s teens are different. They’re not looking to contemplate, they’re looking to participate. They don’t want downtime, they want uptime. And rather than taking breaks once or twice a day, they are fluid, constantly on the move and shifting gears,” Dasani elaborated.

With its new commercial, the brand intends to encourage the youth to make the best of whatever life throws at them by beating the lethargic moments and infusing themselves and the people around them with positive energy.

Read Also: iProspect India bags the digital marketing for Kotak Life Insurance

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook