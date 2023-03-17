Coca-Cola rolls out new digital campaign “Nichord Le” for homegrown brand Limca

Coca-Cola India’s homegrown heritage brand Limca has launched ”Sab Nichorle” digital campaign. As per the company, this campaign intends to give its audience ‘lime n lemony’ experience and inspire them to ‘nichord le’’ (Squeeze out) the most out of life, just as one squeezes a lemon! It features Panchayat fame actor Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya.

The TVC focuses on the ‘light’ and ‘refreshing’ tone of the brand and appeals to the youth to maximize all of life’s experiences to the fullest using Jeetu Bhaiya’s unique witt and grassroot appeal. The new campaign is live across TV, social, digital, and OOH.

Commenting on the launch, Karthik Subramanian, director, marketing, hydration, coffee and tea category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Limca is all about freshness, the right replenishment and hydration, and the philosophy that cheers you to go on. We are very excited to launch ”Sab Nichorle” campaign with Jeetender Kumar, our favourite Jeetu Bhaiya. We are also ecstatic to launch an incredible edition of the Limca Book of Records celebrating the ‘unstoppable’ Indian spirit and 75 glorious years of India’s Independence, to pay an ode to the unstoppable.”

Speaking about the launch, Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India (and former project editor, Limca Book of Records 1988–94), said, “It’s fantastic to see the Limca Book of Records go past the 30-year mark alongside the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence, which is a focus theme of the book. The book lives up to its overall positioning of being India’s first and premier record compilation and continues to showcase its tagline ‘India at her best’. This edition is also particularly special in that it pays tribute to the stellar work done by its first editor Vijaya Ghose, who retires this year as Editor Emeritus with LBR 2023 being the last edition she will actively work on.”

