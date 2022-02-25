Coca-Cola relaunches its ‘Thanda’ campaign; ropes in Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter as the new face of the brand

The new campaign is conceptualised by McCann World Group

Coca-Cola has rolled out a new campaign ‘Coca-Cola – Khud ko jagaa, ek thanda lagaa’ featuring actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. With this campaign, Coca-Cola urges youngsters to pause their hectic schedules. The film highlights the younger population’s everyday struggles and prompts them to take short breaks regularly and enjoy a Coca-Cola.

The two actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter, have brought energy to the campaign film, Kaushik Prasad, director, Coca-Cola, India and southwest Asia, said. “The last two years have been unprecedented for everyone, and people across age-groups have found themselves grappling with multiple uncertainties and challenges, to cope with the new normal and often find themselves needing breaks to recharge. We at Coca-Cola understand this and with our new campaign, urge our audiences, especially the youth to take these much-needed breaks during their hectic days,” he added.

Conceptualised by McCann World Group, the campaign film brings into focus the brand’s concept of ‘Khud ko jagaa, ek thanda lagaa’, and aims to create the beverage as the ‘perfect partner for when the slump gets to you and you need a break’. The TVC depicts a young guy who accidentally boards the ‘ladies special’ bus as he zones out due to the exhaustion and midday heat.

“It’s peak summer, you’re fatigued and in a state of slump. What other than a chilled bottle of Coke to leave you feeling refreshed and uplifted. Our new ‘Khud ko jagaa, Ek thanda lagaa’ campaign, is a manifestation of what happens in these circumstances. The films starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor play on the chemistry between them with Coke as a catalyst,” Sambit Mohanty, McCann, creative head (south), highlighted.

