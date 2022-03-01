Coca-Cola launches a campaign for its new variant Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

The campaign features actress Kriti Sanon

Coca-Cola India has announced the launch of its newest variant – Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The brand has also rolled out its ‘#BestCokeEver?’ marketing campaign featuring Kriti Sanon who will be seen promoting the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, urging consumers to #TryItFirst. The integrated marketing campaign aims at driving trials and sparking conversations around the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and invites all Coca-Cola fans to try the all-new zero-sugar product, and to decide for themselves – Is it the best Coke ever?

The new campaign will be broadcasted live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail. “At Coca-Cola, we strive to provide choices to consumers across the portfolio and as part of that we are launching our latest offering – new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which allows consumers to enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola with zero calories. It’s been launched globally and we’re getting great response from around the world, so we look forward to introduce it in India,” Shrey Vig, brand manager, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said.

“The product innovation supports the company’s continued efforts to increase calorie free beverage options for people looking to lead a balanced lifestyle yet relish the taste of Coca-Cola as per the company strategy of beverages for life,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the launch in India builds on the previous launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar across North America, LATAM, UK, Turkey, ASEAN regions and more than 120 markets around the world.

Coca-Cola in India is a beverage company offering a range of products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, among others. The company claims to have a network of over 2.6 million retail outlets.

Read Also: Govt asks FM radio channels to refrain from using vulgar, objectionable content

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook