Coca Cola India launches new campaign for hydration beverage Aquarius Glucocharge

The campaign has been launched in Andhra Pradesh and Orissa and comprises film, print, and Out of Home (OOH) network

Coca Cola India has come up with a new campaign for the hydration beverage brand Aquarius Glucocharge. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, the agency from the group of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, the campaign has been launched in Andhra Pradesh and Orissa and comprises film, print, and Out of Home (OOH) network.

According to the beverage brand, the film offers an insight into how human beings are gifted with the power to re-energize and support one another. The aim of this campaign is to help consumers understand the value of a collective and realize that we are all gifted with the power to re-energize and support one another in order to emerge as stronger individuals, Anoop Manohar, director- emerging categories, Coca-Cola India, said. “It is through empathy and kindness and actively supporting each other that we emerge as stronger individuals together,” he added.

The campaign has been designed to highlight the offering of the brand and the need to prioritise our health in the changing times, Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu said. “This film is a reminder that the battery of our bodies needs recharging too and showcases how the brand can be an enabler in achieving the same,” he added.

The narrative in the film is an attempt to showcase the brand as one that supports in moving forward together through re-energising oneself, Anand Murty, strategy head, Taproot Dentsu said. “Rather than fall prey to stereotypical narratives of heroic action, the opportunity for Aquarius came from the consumers themselves, in the way they recognized their role in supporting one another, lending a hand in times of need, boosting one another and making sure no one needed to walk alone,” he stated.

Read Also: Paytm appoints Premanshu Singh as senior vice president

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook