Coca-Cola India launches ‘Coke Tables’ campaign

The campaign featuring brand ambassador Diljit Dosanjh will go live on TV channels in Punjab and will also have a digital leg

Coca-Cola India has rolled out its new campaign ‘Coke Tables’ in Punjab, featuring brand ambassador Diljit Dosanjh. The campaign will go live on TV channels in Punjab and will also have a digital leg.

“Coke Tables”, in line with the company’s purpose of refreshing the world and making a difference, aims to bring people together to share their meals with a Coca-Cola to create magical moments of togetherness, the company said.

With this new campaign, Coca-Cola India aims to invite people to come together over a Coke and a meal and share magical moments together. The campaign, which has been initiated by the brand in Punjab, will be further extended to multiple other states in India this year. As per the company, ‘Coke Tables’ essentially implies that when one places food alongside a Coke– it turns into a ‘table’ – whether it’s a regular dining table, the hood of a car, or even a staircase next to the college canteen. “A ‘Coke x Meals’ table is the place where we get together and savor both the food and each other – it is where all conversations happen, and all moments are shared.”

“Coke goes really well with food and as a brand, we strive to inspire human connections and togetherness and this campaign does just that – it is a call for people to come together and to share a Coke and a meal. At Coca-Cola, we truly believe anywhere you have food and Coke is a chance to get together to create real magic. And we are ecstatic to have India’s most beloved pop-star Diljit Dosanjh kick-start this campaign in Punjab,” Kaushik Prasad, director marketing, Coca-Cola said.

“My longstanding partnership with Coca-Cola is made all the more special as I unveil the brand’s new campaign in my hometown Punjab. It is a well-known fact that Punjabis have big appetites and even bigger hearts, and I look forward to seeing more ‘Coke Meal Tables’ come up across the state,” Dosanjh added.

