Coca-Cola India and Zepto partners to launch ‘return and recycle’ initiative for plastic waste management

Coca-Cola India has partnered with Zepto to launch its ‘return and recycle’ initiative for PET bottles. As per the company, the initiative seeks to establish an organised process for collecting PET bottles with 100%

traceability, to ensure effective plastic waste management. Through this collaboration, Coca-Cola India seeks to ‘collect back’ empty PET bottles of any brand from consumers, it claimed.

Coca-Cola is continually leveraging its scale and reach across markets to reduce waste pollution and achieve its sustainability goals, Greishma Singh, vice president, customer and commercial leadership, India and Southwest Asia operating unit, The Coca-Cola Company, said. “This partnership with Zepto provides a great platform to generate awareness, influence behaviour, and encourage consumers to recycle PET bottles in a convenient way, from the comfort of their homes. We hope this partnership will enhance consumers’ inclusion in the path towards a more sustainable, better, shared future,” she added.

According to the company, the initiative is an extension of the company’s global goal of making a ‘world without waste’. It claimed that consumers can access the ‘Return PET Bottles’ feature on the Zepto app, where they can opt to return up to four empty PET bottles across any brand. The bottles will then be collected by Zepto riders during delivery, it added. Additionally, the company marked that the initiative has been launched in select locations in Mumbai and will further be scaled to other markets in India soon.

Being a future-first brand and a firm believer in protecting the health of the environment, Zepto sees an opportunity in leveraging its expertise to contribute to environment-friendly initiatives, Vinay Dhanani, chief operating officer, Zepto, stated. “On the back of our last-mile delivery network in Mumbai, we have been able to seamlessly integrate with this initiative which ensures effective plastic waste management,” he added.

