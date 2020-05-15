Coca-Cola and BeApp team up to launch virtual concert

The sessions will see live performances from more than 100 artists across the globe, including Katy Perry, Anitta, DJ Khaled among others

Coca-Cola has partnered with music streaming app BeApp to launch Coke Studio sessions that will feature a diverse line-up of musical performances for over 60 consecutive days. Throughout the 60-day program, fans will have the opportunity to contribute directly to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to support Covid-19 efforts.

According to Ricardo Fort, vice president, Global Sports and Entertainment, The Coca-Cola Company, people may feel lonely or isolated as a result of the pandemic, and Coca-Cola remains committed to uplifting the human spirit and fostering connection while we’re apart. “By providing 60 days of live, interactive music content that fans can share and enjoy with others, we hope that Coke Studio Sessions will provide small, daily moments of entertainment for those adjusting to their new normal.”

The launch of new sessions will see live performances from more than 100 artists across the globe, including Katy Perry, Anitta, DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, Miguel, Cast of Hamilton and Steve Aoki which will be streamed virtually to support the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. “The Coca-Cola Foundation’s contribution supports the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network’s efforts to slow the spread of this disease and alleviate suffering that the pandemic will cause,” Koby Langley, senior vice president of International Services for the American Red Cross said.

The Coca-Cola Foundation has donated over $14 million to individual Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world in response to Covid-19 and will additionally match up to a collective total of $3 million in consumer donations made through this program. In April, Coca-Cola supported “One World: Together At Home”, a cross-platform special organized by Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the fight against COVID-19.

Read Also: Gatorade’s new campaign encourages people to #WorkoutFromHome

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook