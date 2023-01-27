CMS IT Services appoints Sanjeev Singh as CEO

CMS IT Services announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjeev Singh as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the company. According to the company, Singh will be based out of Bengaluru.

“We are excited to welcome Sanjeev as the CEO and MD of CMS IT Services. Sanjeev has a leadership track record, exposure to Indian and global markets, strategic expertise, the ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and a track record of driving transformation and turning around underperforming businesses,” Mathew Cyriac, chairman of the Board, CMS IT Services, stated.

Prior to his current position, Singh was the chief operations officer at Wipro Limited, besides being a member of the Wipro executive board. Additionally, he was a member of CII Karnataka Council and chairman of CII Karnataka CEO forum. Before joining Wipro, Singh was the CEO at Aegis Ltd for its India and Sri Lanka businesses and did senior leadership stints at Mphasis and Genpact.

