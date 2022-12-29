Clutter Cutters Top 10 Ads Video Countdown November 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Choosing a top 10 – any top 10 – is not easy. Choosing the top 10 advertisements is near impossible, at least without offending a few creative souls and inflicting on oneself painful pangs of guilt. Things get even more difficult when the universe looks like the one that presented itself in October and November 2022. Here’s the countdown.

https://youtu.be/6IGpRN4gL1w

This 11-odd-minute collection should effectively shut down anyone who is still cribbing about the “good old days of advertising”. Good old days for the ad agency as one knew it, perhaps. But the good advertising has only gotten better. Because it has become incredibly challenging to get through to the consumer with mediocre stuff. Granted, the mediocre still exists. The ordinary makes the rest seem even better.

The November countdown alone is proof of Indian advertising’s quality, as has been every month’s top 10 countdown we have put together at ClutterCutters for FE BrandWagon Online. But do wait till you see the top 10 of 2022. Indian advertising is working in its own league, as it always has, and is getting even better.

Back to November.

Cleartrip, Milkbasket and Polycab underline that simple humour in advertising still works when done right.

Macho makes you smile with its naughty vibes, while Briannia and Dream11 go over the top with humour to drive home their point.

Santoor stays with its ‘Young-Mom-Suprise’ theme but adds a progressive stride to her persona.

Sony SAB warms hearts with a fantastic thought that aligns perfectly with the brand and the role it is meant to play in our lives.

Byju’s scripts a heartwarming letter from a young girl to Messi, who she has never met, but is the best teacher she has ever met. The brand scores with soccer and an apt message.

Tanishq’s second edition of ‘Marriage Conversations’ features multiple films. They retain the realistic feel of the original. They make us feel and think. They deliver.

I hope and pray that we are able to do justice to the top 10 of 2022. Coming soon.

10. Cleartrip | CT Flexmax

9. Polycab Light | View Badal De

8. Milkbasket | 12am Tak Order 7am Tak Deliver

7. Macho Sporto Thermals | Kaise Kategi Sardi?

6. Britannia 50-50 Maska Chaska | 50pc Desi 50pc Videshi

5. Dream11 | Follow Your Dream

4. Santoor | Young Soch

3. Sony SAB | Roz Ki Choti Khushi

2. BYJU’S | Education For All | A Letter to Lionel Messi

1. Tanishq | Marriage Conversations (2022)

(Powered by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. Feedback: Gokul.Campaign@gmail.com)

Also Read Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 20 to 27 December 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook