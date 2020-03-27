Clovia’s Pankaj Vermani on life beyond work

Pankaj Vermani, founder & CEO, Clovia

The Job

We are in the business of helping women find joy in choosing and using their innerwear. We’ve been working ceaselessly to change the way lingerie is perceived and bought in this country. That keeps me and my team super motivated all the time. One thing I would love to change in the industry is the traditional mindset of “this is how things work”. We are slowly, but surely, getting there.

The Weekdays

My day, like any other entrepreneur’s life, starts at one pole and ends literally at another. In a day, I could be reviewing a product launch, solving a technology issue, overseeing an operational overhaul, visiting a new store site, selecting models for the next shoot, and ending the day with a long-drawn conversation on customer data insights.

The certainty of uncertainty is what drives me through the day! I sometimes go for speed walks, during which I wrap up my phone calls to ensure the energy doesn’t drop through the day.

The Weekend

Weekends are all about my son, my Reiki practice, my treadmill and a long patch of what I call “working on nothing”. That’s the time I get to research new things and spend time on the future rather than the present of the business. Sometimes when my professional theatre practice is on, the days get sucked into prepping for the next performance with the group.

The Toys

Gadget-wise, I’m quite simple and almost boring. My phone, my headphones, my MacBook Pro and my Kindle are all I need to get through the day!

The Logos

Skullcandy, Nike, Mac (only Mac, not Apple in general), Fossil and anything with a Simpsons or Star Wars character on it.

Read Also: Navin Tewari of Capital Foods on why its not just a noodles company

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook