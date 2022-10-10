Clovia partners with Anusha Dandekar for its new collection

D2C fashion, lingerie and personal care brand Clovia has partnered with VJ, actress-singer Anusha Dandekar for its range of fashion lingerie and innerwear products. As part of the digital media campaign collaboration, Dandekar showcases a few styles from Clovia’s new collection in her recent Instagram video. The video was shared on her Instagram handle, while Clovia has also shared the video on its social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and also on Clovia’s website and app.

“Clovia has collaborated with Anusha Dandekar as her personal style is a rage and shares a strong connection with our millennial consumers. Dandekar has always been talking about lingerie being an important part of fashion and how it helps her to express her style. Clovia being a brand for women and advocating fun and comfort when it comes to styling, Dandekar has truly resonated with the brand ethos in the video,” Rajeswar Rao, vice president, digital marketing, Clovia said.

Launched in 2012 and headquartered in Noida, Clovia offers fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear, shapewear, swimwear, athleisure products under the brand name Clovia; and personal care products under the brand Skivia from the House of Clovia; from its website as well as both multi-brand stores (offline and online) and exclusive stores. Today, Clovia claims that its offerings include more than 6,000 product styles in lingerie (250 new styles a month) in over 75 sizes. The company claims that it ships almost 7,00,000 products a month and has a customer base of over three million across online and offline in more than 2,500 cities.

