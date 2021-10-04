Clovia features its leadership team in ‘Nothing But Real’ campaign

The campaign has been designed to break the socially constructed notion of beauty standards

Direct-to-consumer lifestyle and personal care brand Clovia has launched its new campaign featuring its leadership and other team members. The campaign titled ‘Nothing But Real’ has been designed to break the socially constructed notion of beauty standards. With his campaign, the brand takes a step towards uplifting the confidence of women to break out the inhibitions attached to shape and size.

While the campaign replaces models with real women, the brand is promoting the campaign through its website, app, and social media platforms. In the campaign, the leadership team is seen flaunting nightwear and performance activewear from Clovia. Through ‘Nothing But Real’, the brand brings the concept of body positivity to the forefront.

According to Neha Kant, founder, Clovia, the campaign was born out of an internal chatter on if the brand’s new launches will fit all body types. “This shoot was done as a challenge by our design and marketing team to showcase how Team Clovia designs for all body types. Clovia collects extensive data on Indian body types and creates fits that perform and flatter both. Through this campaign, we celebrate real women,” Kant added.

Clovia, launched in 2015, designs, manufactures and sells a host of products including premium lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, activewear, shapewear, swimwear, and personal care products. It sells the products through multiple channels. It claims to have served over three million customers on its own channel. The brand sells a product every 2.5 seconds, it claimed in a statement.

The brand is backed by a host of Indian and international VC and PE firms. It raised $4 million in pre-Series C round of funding led by investors such as Golden Birch Investments and SheCapital Venture Fund in last December.

Read Also: CoinDCX ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as its first brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook