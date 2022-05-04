Cloudtailor appoints Shailendra Shyamsukha as head, brand and communication

D2C platform Cloudtailor has appointed Shailendra Shyamsukha as the head of brand and communication. In his new role, he will work on the brand’s narrative through an effective and strategic communication approach. Additionally, he will lead the brand’s marketing activities and campaigns on a national level, aligning with the business expansion plans in the coming months.

With his hands-on skills and knowledge in establishing strategies, the company believes his leadership skills will pave the way for Cloudtailor towards growth, creativity and development, Mahesh Patel, co-founder, Cloudtailor said. “Shailendra Shyamsukha is a brand expert in digital and direct to consumer experiences. As we continue to accelerate our growth and expansion through physical business, he will spearhead our brand’s ability to connect with our global consumer base through the creation of consumer touchpoints,” Patel added.

With over 10 years of experience, Shyamsukha has held pivotal positions at Law & Kenneth and Saatchi & Saatchi, handling brand portfolios such as Renault India, Visa, Zee and many more. He has experience at mentoring and developing teams and directing them in finding creative solutions, executing marketing strategies across digital and offline channels to drive engagement and managing digital-first marketing. He has also worked across categories like auto, BFSI, retail, entertainment, education and real estate.

For Shailendra Shyamsukha, Cloudtailor is solving the problem that every woman faces when thinking about ready-to-stitch fashion by making the entire process convenient and easy to use. “I look forward to utilising my experiences in elevating the brand position and imagery,” he stated.

Cloudtailor is a D2C platform that offers personalised tailoring and fashion solutions to women. Cloudtailor serves customers across India, USA, Canada, Australia and Singapore. It is present across states such as Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, in India.

