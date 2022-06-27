CloudTailor appoints Dev Kakkad as head of consumer activation and brand partnership

CloudTailor has appointed Dev Kakkad as head of consumer activation and brand partnership. In his new role at CloudTailor, he will be heading the entire consumer activation and brand partnership for the brand. His responsibilities will include identifying and defining the growth plan that will take the business to the next level and bring stakeholder groups together to identify and build impactful solutions, providing strategic marketing expertise and innovative expertise to successfully drive revenue and brand awareness for national and international venues.

“As I step into this new role, my main objective will be to drive growth by exploring different avenues through omni channel initiatives. I believe my expertise in B2C marketing campaigns, brand partnership, and customer acquisition would benefit the brand and pave the way for future growth,” Kakkad said.

With over 10 years of experience, Kakkad comes with the calibre to handle end-to-end customer acquisition, brand partnership, CRM/loyalty programme management, B2C marketing campaigns, and a complete range of operational functions. He has previously worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprises as a sales and marketing lead.

Dev Kakkad comes with vast experience in marketing and has deep knowledge of how to build a strong customer acquisition channel and understand the customer’s needs, Mahesh Patel, co-founder, Cloudtailor, stated “On the journey to make CloudTailor a household brand for every woman for their personalised fashion and tailoring, I’m confident that Kakkad will be a great asset to CloudTailor and will take activation and brand partnership to the next level,” he added.

