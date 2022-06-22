CloudFeather Games secures $1.25 million in seed funding round

CloudFeather Games on Wednesday announced its $1.25 million seed funding round led by Lumikai. Venture Highway and strategic angels including Maninder Gulati (global chief strategy officer, OYO) and Manish Agrawal (CEO, Nazara Technologies) also participated in the round.

Casual games do not have meaningful monetisation avenues outside of Ads and IAPs, Romi Chandra, founder, CloudFeather Games, said. “Given this, there is room for disruption by providing a novel monetisation avenue which supercharges game engagement, without developers needing to re-design their existing game economies. Our first suite of features includes an innovative Bounty Hunting SDK which “democratises fame” for game communities, allowing anyone to create custom bounties around their in-game achievements for the community to beat. We will work with gaming leaders Lumikai and a curated group of strategic partner investors to bring Cloudfeather solutions to developers around the globe.”

The company will use the seed funding to make key hires in business development, product and tech as it scales its developer outreach programs both for domestic and global game studios.

“Romi and Yash have pioneered massive-scale system architectures for RMG platforms serving tens of millions of users. Leveraging their unique technical expertise in this space, they’re building a suite of competitive tools for any game developer to supercharge community retention and monetisation, while also providing innovative and fun new experiences for gamers,” Justin Shriram Keeling, founding general partner, Lumikai added.

“When I first met Romi and Yash, I saw a couple of incredibly talented and intellectually honest folks seeking to solve the issues of “engagement and monetisation” for game developers’ in a very first principles approach. Like with the case of dev tools and its growing importance, gaming focused tools has its own nuance and the founders’ prior domain experience adds to the strong founder-market fit. The increasing volumes of games and gamers only make the case for deep engagement and interactivity stronger, the solution for which can be the “tools-in-a-box” that Cloudfeather is building,” Priya Mohan, partner, Venture Highway, stated.

