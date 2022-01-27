Cloud Tailor appoints M C Cariappa as advisor

Cariappa is the former CMO of brand Jockey (Page Industries Ltd)

Cloud Tailor, a D2C platform that delivers personalised women’s fashion globally, has announced the appointment of M C Cariappa, as their independent advisor. At Cloud Tailor, he will bring his knowledge and experience to support implementing a focussed business and operational strategy, guide in business expansion, oversee the platform’s regulatory and compliance metrics, and help develop the global communication strategy.



Cariappa is the former chief marketing officer (CMO) of brand Jockey (Page Industries Ltd), where he has, for over a decade, led the sales and marketing arm of the organisation. He has a proven track record in driving business growth, franchisee and distribution expansion, and building operational efficiency, the company said.



Over the past three decades, Cariappa has worked at Jockey, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Coca Cola India (international trade department), ITC Ltd (international business division), and Brooke Bond India Ltd. His deep involvement with the sales and marketing vertical across national and international markets has contributed to the exponential growth of brands through expansion and distribution of product lines across geographies, Cloud Tailor said in a statement.



Cloud Tailor is poised for strong and sustainable growth in the coming months and I am keen to work with the team to deliver value to the company,” said Cariappa. “The brand is young, aspirational, and exciting. We have the potential to be the forerunner in the personalised fashion solutions industry globally. The women’s wear industry has been steadily growing across the globe, which gives impetus to explore a more tailored approach. Scalability is an issue that most companies in this space face. This is where Cloud Tailor comes in with solutions,” he added.



“Cariappa’s proven executive leadership experience, operational excellence, industry expertise, and other critical skills, will add immense value as we scale Cloud Tailor in this niche market,” Susmitha Lakkakula, founder, Cloud Tailor, stated.

