Cleartrip launches its new campaign featuring Ravi Shastri, Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, and Shruti Haasan

Cleartrip has announced its ‘big travel sale’ with the launch of its new ad campaign. The films for the campaign are conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, and the three ad films are bound together with one key message – don’t miss the Cleartrip big travel sale. The sale will be live from March 22 to 31, 2022.

To celebrate this sale ahead of the summer travel season, Cleartrip has roped in former cricketer Ravi Shastri, actors Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, and actress Shruti Haasan for its latest ad campaign films. Cleartrip has rolled out three films promoting each sale across domestic flights, hotels, and international flights.

“We understand the two-year pent-up wait to plan a summer getaway, and we’re set to offer massive deals on international flights, domestic flights, and domestic hotels. Our latest campaign will resonate with travellers who regret missing out on the opportunity to book a great travel deal and encourage customers to go ahead and book that holiday,” Kunal Dubey, CMO, Cleartrip, said.

The first ad film brings Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal together. The video finds them in the infamous Hotel Decent with the receptionist from Jab We Met (movie). Mithila Palkar is upset with Dhruv Sehgal for missing Cleartrip’s sale on domestic hotels – since now they’ll have to stay at the hotel that accepts ‘no credit, only cash’.

The second ad film finds Shruti Haasan annoyed with her PA, for not booking her business class tickets for her holiday. Even the middle and window seats in economy are all booked at the last minute. Again, there’s a sense of missing out on great seats and even better deals on domestic flights during the big travel sale. At last, the actress’ PA declares the holiday cancelled.The third film features Ravi Shastri, enjoying retired life, barbequing with his friends. Missing travel, he proposes taking a world tour with his friends. Having missed out on great discounts on international flights, his friends suggest that he should’ve continued coaching and travelled the world.

