Cleartrip appoints Lowe Lintas as its creative agency

Creative agency Lowe Lintas has been appointed by online travel company Cleartrip for managing its creative duties. With the new association, the agency will be responsible for reinvigorating the brand, as well as crafting a robust communication strategy to navigate the brand in the new industry landscape. “Our approach will be to not only build an innovative portfolio but one that is represented by a brand persona that is memorable and impactful,” Prahlad Krishnamurthi, chief business officer, Cleartrip, said.

“We will be closely working with the Lowe Lintas team and expect that their strategic, innovative, and forward-looking approach will contribute immensely to further building the Cleartrip brand and propelling our growth. We look forward to a rewarding and long-standing partnership,” Krishnamurthi added.

The Covid19 pandemic has impacted the travel and tourism industry like no other. The industry has undergone a major change in last one and half years. However, a number of people have started travelling with the rollout of vaccines globally. While the companies in the segment need to reposition themselves to adapt to the mindset of a new, cautious breed of consumer in the post-pandemic phase, Lowe Lintas will play an integral role in positioning Cleartrip as the go-to travel partner in the minds of these travellers, the agency said in a statement. The creative mandate for the brand will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office.

“The last year and a half have really taught us the true meaning of a ‘VUCA’ world. In order for impacted industries, like travel and tourism, to get back on track, we need to devise transformational strategies. Lowe Lintas is no stranger to bold new ideas, and we’re delighted to partner with Cleartrip to meet this challenge head-on,” Sonali Khanna, executive director and branch head, South, Lowe Lintas, stated.

