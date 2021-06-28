ClearTax rebrands itself as Clear

Clear captures our huge ambitions to serve Indians in the areas of invoicing, wealth management, credit and much more, Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear said

Fintech company ClearTax on Monday unveiled ‘Clear’, an umbrella name under which all of its offerings across taxes, invoices, wealth management and credit for businesses will reside. In its decade-long journey, the company has expanded from an e-filing tax platform to being a full-stack financial services provider.

With the ‘Clear’ identity, the company said it will continue to offer products nurturing its legacy of accuracy, security and reliability, complementing the ClearTax brand. “We started the company to simplify taxes, over the years we have evolved beyond taxes and have grown tremendously. Today we make SaaS for taxes, invoices for connected businesses and offer wealth management. Clear captures our huge ambitions to serve Indians in the areas of invoicing, wealth management, credit and much more,” Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear said.

Launched in 2011, ClearTax began its journey as an online tax compliance platform by helping individual taxpayers with filing their income tax return online. With the coming of GST, the company deepened its reach to its customers via several products that touch every aspect of a business. It launched dedicated offerings including ClearGST, ClearE-Invoicing, ClearOne for businesses, ClearPro for Tax Experts, and Black for individuals among others. Clear identifies itself as a tech and product first company. The latest addition to its portfolio is ClearOne – a one-stop invoicing and compliance solution for SMEs. Today, Clear caters to over 2,000 of India’s brands and corporations and more than five million individual taxpayers. Last year, the fintech firm claims to have saved over Rs 1,000 crores for more than four lakh businesses. At the same time, it helps over 130 million Indians to demystify personal finances via its website every year and saves over two million man-hours via its compliance offerings.

