Clear launches ad campaign to showcase the ease and convenience of filing income tax returns

Clear has rolled out a multi-film ad campaign to showcase the ease and convenience of filing income tax returns (ITR) through its newly launched 100% pre-fill solution on ClearTax. The two ad films, featuring digital actor Pranay Manchanda, target those who procrastinate filing their ITRs and believe it is a tedious task.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to eliminate the mindset barriers associated with filing ITR and amplify its messaging of completing the complex process in just three minutes with minimal manual data entry. “Most people who procrastinate on filing taxes are apprehensive about the complexity and the arduous task of filling multiple forms. They end up staring at a confusing screen in front of them. ClearTax simplifies this process with pre-fill, AI-based validations; this has been communicated interestingly,” Srivatsan Chari, co-founder, Clear, said.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Hyderabad-based advertising agency Sunny Side Up. As per Anand Krishnan, founder and partner, Sunny Side Up, the idea for the campaign came from a behavioural trait best described as ‘eternal procrastination’. “We always postpone what is seemingly a difficult task for us, and that was where we hit upon a character that wants to do everything tomorrow. The film dramatises that behaviour, and, more importantly, brings to life the brand promise of ClearTax – taxes simplified,” he stated.

To date, Clear claims to have saved over two million man-hours in tax filing and an average of Rs 20,000 in tax. It has also partnered with over 40,000 organisations to provide tax filing services for their employees and partners. Furthermore, Cleartax also has ‘live chat support’ and ‘expert-assisted e-filing’ for users who need ITR filing help.

