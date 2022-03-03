Clean & Clear launches its new campaign #PimpleHiTohHai

The campaign aims to create awareness among teenagers about pimple issues

Skincare brand Clean & Clear has unveiled its latest campaign #PimpleHiTohHai. The new campaign encourages young girls to not change themselves and their behaviour, led by their inner inhibitions about pimples. Clean & Clear’s campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

The campaign has been launched across media platforms utilising an integrated marketing program. The brand has opted for a digital-first outreach for the TVC.

“Clean & Clear, has always endeavoured to help young teenagers feel confident in their skin – be it through the products or the thought-provoking campaigns. With #PimpleHiTohHai we are trying to address teens’ social anxiety surrounding pimples. We believe that this campaign will help the world see the pimple just as a break out on the skin which no one should fuss over, giving the teenagers a boost of confidence to be themselves. #PimpleHiTohHai solidifies our position as a brand that gets teens,” Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing, Johnson & Johnson India, said on the launch of the new campaign.

The campaign highlights various pimple dilemmas that teenagers experience. Through the film, the brand aims to assure the skin conscious teenagers that pimples are not a concern and encourages them to continue living their lives freely while sharing a healthy relationship with their skin.

“For decades now, teens have been told (covertly, if not overtly) that it’s ok to be self-conscious about acne. And then some product swoops in to set their troubled minds at peace. We’re attempting a much-needed narrative change,” Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head – West, DDB Mudra, said.

