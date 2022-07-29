CJ Darcl Logistics onboards Rachit Mishra as marketing head

Logistic solutions provider CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd has appointed Rachit Mishra to lead the brand marketing and communication vertical in line with its vision of cementing market leadership in full truck load, rail transportation, shipping, air cargo, freight forwarding and warehousing and distribution services.

Mishra will play a key role to ensure our growth targets are met and exceeded, Nikhil Agarwal, president, CJ Darcl Logistics said. “CJ Darcl Logistics offers solutions to its customers across verticals for logistics solutions and at this juncture is on a major growth trajectory to become one of the top full stack logistics players in the country in the next few years,” he added.

In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for the management of end-to-end marketing efforts of the company. He will manage and expand the team for brand marketing and public relations, creative and content marketing, digital and social media marketing, marketing data analytics and other activation activities.

Mishra brings over 12 years of experience in managing marketing for some of the leading brands of the world including FORD Motor Company, Case New Holland Industrial (FIAT Group) and Xerox India. “The company has a strong legacy of several decades and is on track to become one of the best-known brands not just in India but globally. Post Covid, marketing has established itself as key role in reaching out to our existing and potential customers, media and other stakeholders” Rachit Mishra, head-marketing, CJ Darcl Logistics, stated.

CJ Darcl Logistics is a joint venture between India-based Darcl Logistics and South Korean logistics major CJ Logistics. The company claims to transport and logistics company with annual turnover of nearly Rs 3700 crores, catering to the nation’s leading private and public sector through a pan India network of nearly 200 branches, 20 transhipment hubs and a team of over 4,000 professionals covering all major ports, cities and industrial towns in the country.

